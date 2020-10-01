SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Break out the sunglasses, sunscreen and cracker jacks: Spring Training is nearly here.

For those fans looking to make the pilgrimage to Arizona, tickets for Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick go on sale Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

The Rockies begin spring ball on Friday, Feb. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies have 16 home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and 17 road games — two of which will also be played at Salt River Fields when the Diamondbacks host.

Spring training concludes on Tuesday, March 24 with a game against Seattle.

Regular season play begins Thursday, March 26 at San Diego. The Rockies' Coors Field opener is scheduled for Friday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.

Spring Training tickets will be available for purchase here.

Fans at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick watch during fourth inning a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, March 17, 2016.

AP

