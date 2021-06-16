Blackmon, Rockies shake off Tatis' 477-foot HR, beat Padres

Colorado completed the series sweep over San Diego at Coors Field on Wednesday.

DENVER — Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7.

Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

The gametime temperature was 99 degrees at Coors Field, and the hot weather contributed to a big offensive day.

The teams combined for five home runs and 23 hits and neither starter made it out of the fourth inning.

Trevor Story drew a leadoff walk in the Rockies ninth, stole second and scored on Blackmon's single.

>>Video above: Jillian Geib living her dream as an official scorer for MLB

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.