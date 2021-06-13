Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

The Rockies have lost four in a row and are now just 5-27 away from Coors Field.

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies.

It was the Reds’ first sweep of Colorado in Cincinnati since 2006.

Tony Santillan, recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his major league debut while filling in for injured Sonny Gray, fell one out short of qualifying for the win.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run on five hits and four walks in 4 2-3 innings.

The Rockies have lost four in a row and are now just 5-27 on the road away from Coors Field.

>>Video above: Brewery falls $999,993,870 short in fundraising goal to buy Rockies

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.