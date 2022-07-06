Rockies trade outfielder Sam Hilliard to Braves

DENVER — A day after the MLB season concluded with the Houston Astros' World Series win, the Colorado Rockies announced a trade looking ahead to 2023.
Outfielder Sam Hilliard was dealt to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain.
Hilliard, 28, struggled at the plate in 2022, hitting only .184 (32-for-174) in 70 games played for the Rockies.
Spain is a 24-year-old who was selected by Atlanta in the 10th round in 2021.
Colorado finished the 2022 season with a 68-94 overall record, finishing last in the NL West.
