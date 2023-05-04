Here are 30 trivia questions from the Rockies' first 30 seasons

Think you know all there is to know about the Colorado Rockies? Here's your chance to put your knowledge to the test.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — It's been 30 years since the Colorado Rockies first stepped onto a baseball field.

To celebrate this major-league milestone, here are 30 questions that will test your knowledge of the first three decades of Rockies history (scroll down for the answers):

1. Who got the first hit in Rockies history?

A. Andres Galarraga

B. Dante Bichette

C. Vinny Castilla

2. Who hit the first home run in Rockies history?

A. Dante Bichette

B. Andres Galarraga

C. Charlie Hayes

3. Who leads the Rockies in all-time stolen bases?

A. Larry Walker

B. Eric Young Sr.

C. Charlie Blackmon

4. Where did the Rockies play their home games before Coors Field opened?

A. Merchants Park

B. Mile High Stadium

C. The Rockies have always played at Coors Field.

5. Who leads all Rockies players in RBI?

A. Todd Helton

B. Larry Walker

C. Nolan Arenado

6. Which pitcher has the lowest career ERA as a Rockie?

A. Kyle Freeland

B. German Marquez

C. Ubaldo Jimenez

7. Who leads all Rockies players in career home runs?

A. Larry Walker

B. Todd Helton

C. Vinny Castilla

8. Which pitcher has the most wins in Rockies history?

A. Jason Jennings

B. Jeff Francis

C. Jorge De La Rosa

9. Who tossed the only no-hitter in Coors Field history?

A. Randy Johnson

B. Hideo Nomo

C. Pedro Martinez

10. Who was the first pitcher to start a game for the Rockies?

A. Andy Ashby

B. Bryn Smith

C. David Nied

11. Who is the only player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Rockie?

A. Todd Helton

B. Larry Walker

C. Andres Galarraga

12. Who has won the most Gold Gloves in Rockies history?

A. Nolan Arenado

B. Troy Tulowitzki

C. Todd Helton

13. Who was the only Rockies player to hit a home run in his first big league at-bat?

A. Ryan Spilborghs

B. Carlos Gonzalez

C. Jay Gainer

14. Who has the most career triples in Rockies history?

A. Dexter Fowler

B. Larry Walker

C. Charlie Blackmon

15. Who is the winningest manager in Rockies history?

A. Clint Hurdle

B. Bud Black

C. Don Baylor

16. Who holds the franchise single-season record for saves?

A. Greg Holland

B. Wade Davis

C. Jose Jimenez

17. What two Rockies players have completed cycles with walk-off home runs?

A. Todd Helton and Larry Walker

B. Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez

C. Todd Helton and Nolan Arenado

18. What is the Rockies' Double-A affiliate called?

A. The Hartford Yard Goats

B. The Toledo Mud Hens

C. The Savannah Bananas

19. In what city do the Rockies play their spring training games?

A. Scottsdale, Arizona

B. Tempe, Arizona

C. Jupiter, Florida

20. Who holds the Rockies' single season record for stolen bases?

A. Eric Young Sr.

B. Willy Taveras

C. Juan Pierre

21. What does the line of purple seats at Coors Field indicate?

A. It's where the Rockpile begins.

B. It's a mile above sea level.

C. It doesn't mean anything.

22. What pitcher has the lowest single-season ERA in Rockies history?

A. Jorge De La Rosa

B. Ubaldo Jimenez

C. Kyle Freeland

23. Which player has the highest batting average for a single season in Rockies history?

A. Todd Helton

B. Larry Walker

C. Andres Galarraga

24. How many times have the Rockies reached the postseason?

A. 3

B. 5

C. 7

25. How many times have the Rockies reached the World Series?

A. 0

B. 1

C. 2

26. Who was the first Colorado Rockies player to have his number retired?

A. Todd Helton

B. Larry Walker

C. Vinny Castilla

27. Which Rockies player shares the record for longest home run hit in a game at Coors Field?

A. Larry Walker

B. Andres Galarraga

C. C.J. Cron

28. Which pitcher is the Rockies' all-time leader in strikeouts?

A. Jorge De La Rosa

B. Ubaldo Jimenez

C. Antonio Senzatela

29. What was the first team the Rockies ever hosted?

A. Los Angeles Dodgers

B. Chicago Cubs

C. Montreal Expos

30. Who was the first pitcher the Rockies ever faced?

A. Dwight Gooden

B. Greg Maddux

C. Roger Clemens

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

ANSWERS

1. A. Andres Galarraga

2. A. Dante Bichette

3. B. Eric Young (180)

4. B. Mile High Stadium (1993-1994)

5. A. Todd Helton (1,406)

6. C. Ubaldo Jimenez (3.66)

7. B. Todd Helton (369)

8. C. Jorge De La Rosa (86)

9. B. Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers

10. C. David Nied

11. B. Larry Walker

12. A. Nolan Arenado (8)

13. C. Jay Gainer

14. C. Charlie Blackmon (58)

15. A. Clint Hurdle (534-625)

16. B. Wade Davis (43)

17. B. Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez

18. A. The Hartford Yard Goats

19. A. Scottsdale, Arizona

20. B. Willie Taveras (68)

21. B. These seats are one mile above sea level. They are located 80 feet above the field.

22. C. Kyle Freeland (2.85)

23. B. Larry Walker (.379)

24. B. 5 (1995, 2007, 2009, 2017, 2018)

25. B. 1 (2007, when they lost to the Boston Red Sox)

26. A. Todd Helton (17)

27. C. C.J. Cron (He shares the record of 504 feet with Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins)

28. A. Jorge De La Rosa (985)

29. C. The Montreal Expos