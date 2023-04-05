30 years of Colorado Rockies uniforms

Rockies fans have seen a few different looks from their team. Some were loved by the fans and others were the Turn Ahead the Clock jersey.

DENVER — For a long time, Major League Baseball (MLB) teams had two uniforms: home white uniforms and road gray uniforms. These were simpler times.

In the 1970s, some teams moved away from the traditional white home jerseys in favor of more colorful options. Then, in the 1990s, the league started experimenting with alternate jerseys. Clubs could have three or more uniforms for the season.

Over the past 30 seasons that the Rockies have played in Colorado, we have seen a few different looks from the club. Beyond the traditional white and gray, there have been purple and black to round out the team's main colors. (Even green, if you count the city connect jersey from last year).

Yes, there have been one-time jerseys to focus on a cause or a holiday. What we are focusing on in this article are the season-long uniforms the Colorado Rockies have worn over the years.

Home white (1993-2023)

The Colorado Rockies home uniforms have not changed much since the club started operations in 1993. The main elements of the home jersey are "Rockies" written across the chest with the player's number on the lower left side of the jersey. The team has kept the purple pinstriping through the decades.

Road gray (1993-2023)

The road jersey has also seen little change. The original road jersey had "Rockies" written across the chest. The following season, the front of the uniform changed to "Colorado," and the player's number was added to the lower left of the jersey.

City Connect jersey (2022)

In 2022, Nike selected Colorado as one of seven teams to wear special jerseys as part of the "City Connect" series. These jerseys were created to find a unique connection between the community and the team. Apparently, Colorado is known for its license plates.

Purple alternate (2000-2023)

In 2000, Colorado debuted its purple alternate jersey. It was created in a similar style to the road uniform but without the piping. The team wears this jersey both on the road (with gray pants) and at home (with white pinstriped pants).

Black alternate (2002-2011)

In addition to the white home and gray road uniforms, the Rockies also featured a couple of sleeveless options. One was an all-black vest with a black shirt underneath. The black vest had Colorado on the front and the player's number in the lower left, in a similar style to the team's road uniform.

White alternate (2002-2011)

Along with the black sleeveless alternate jersey, the Rockies also wore a white alternate with the intertwined "CR" on the front left side of the jersey and the player's number on the right side. The Rockies wore this jersey for two seasons before creating a sleeveless version in 2004.

Turn Ahead the Clock jerseys (1999)

For one season in 1999, MLB teams featured a uniform that imagined what jerseys could look like in the year 2021. The Rockies went with their alternate logo being prominently displayed on the front and the player's number in the upper right. The player's name and number was written in a futuristic font.