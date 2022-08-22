Rockies using new machine to help with fielding skills

The Colorado Rockies infielders are utilizing what third base coach Stu Cole calls the 'Visine Machine.'

DENVER — Rockies third base coach Stu Cole is out on the field every single day, dropping lightweight balls into what he calls the ‘Visine Machine.’

It’s really called a Heater Power Alley Pro and it fires ground balls at players 10 feet away typically at a speed of 15 miles per hour. The Rockies started using it a couple months ago after seeing the San Francisco Giants use it.

So why is it called the Visine Machine? Just ask Cole.

"The 'Visine Machine' because it’s red and we always say 'Hey, it’s time to get the red out.' Guys love it," Cole said. "I mean, they love being out there every day, before practice and taking their pregame reps and stuff like that. We have guys lining up to use the machine."

Guys like utility man Connor Joe, rising rookie Elehuris Montero and second baseman Brendan Rodgers.

Through his first 51 games this season, Rodgers committed a career-high seven errors at second base. Two months later after using the 'Visine Machine' every single day, he had committed just two.

"It’s almost like hitting in the cage for me," Rodgers said. "It’s part of my routine. I had a bad, really bad two weeks in early June and it really frustrated me. You know, I wanted to get better. You can never really judge the hop. Using this machine really enforces bad hops and soft hands."

Rodgers credits Coach Cole for bringing the energy and helping the players with the machine daily

"Stu’s here for us, man. He works his butt off and he’s out here every day."

And Coach Cole gets to see his work pay off, just like how Rodgers has seen improvement in the field.

"Well, it means a lot to me," Cole said. "We get great satisfaction out of watching a player improve and go out and work on their craft and get better as the season goes along."

Rodgers has seen success with his bat this season, most recently hitting a walk-off RBI single to beat the Giants. Now his glove has improved and it’s all due to his hard work.

"I wanted to do something where I felt a little more ready for the game," he said. "I found something that will probably stick with me for the rest of my career."