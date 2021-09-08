Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

Colorado's road game at Chicago was rained out, will be made up in doubleheader Wednesday.

CHICAGO — Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning.

Zach Davies was penciled in to start for Chicago in the first game of the twinbill against Germán Márquez. Game 2 will feature the Cubs’ Justin Steele and Colorado’s Austin Gomber.

