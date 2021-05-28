Rockies vs. Pirates postponed Friday due to weather

PITTSBURGH — For the second time this week, the Colorado Rockies had their game called off due to weather.
Colorado was scheduled to begin its three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday evening at PNC Park, a game that has been postponed because of inclement weather expected throughout the day.
The Rockies and Pirates will make the game up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader, which begins at 10:05 a.m. MT with the start of the second game slated for 2:05 p.m. MT.
Just two days ago, Colorado had a game against the New York Mets postponed because of the same reason. New York came back and swept the doubleheader make-up on Thursday.
The Rockies are currently 19-32 and in fourth place in the NL West. Saturday's starting pitchers are projected to be Jon Gray and Austin Gomber.
>>Video above: Coors Field to welcome more fans
