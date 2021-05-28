Rockies vs. Pirates postponed Friday due to weather

Colorado and Pittsburgh will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH — For the second time this week, the Colorado Rockies had their game called off due to weather.

Colorado was scheduled to begin its three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday evening at PNC Park, a game that has been postponed because of inclement weather expected throughout the day.

The Rockies and Pirates will make the game up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader, which begins at 10:05 a.m. MT with the start of the second game slated for 2:05 p.m. MT.

Just two days ago, Colorado had a game against the New York Mets postponed because of the same reason. New York came back and swept the doubleheader make-up on Thursday.

The Rockies are currently 19-32 and in fourth place in the NL West. Saturday's starting pitchers are projected to be Jon Gray and Austin Gomber.

Tonight’s game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. We will play a split seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow starting at 10:05 a.m MT with the second game scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m MT. pic.twitter.com/M08Dh5QK7D — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 28, 2021

