Rockies Opening Day guide: Here's what to expect at Coors Field

DENVER — Rockies fans are headed back to Blake Street for the first time in 17 months.

The Colorado Rockies' 29th home opener is Thursday at Coors Field. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

The Rockies welcome 21,000 fans back to the ball park for Opening Day and throughout the first seven games of their season-opening home stand.

Here's what you'll need to know if you're headed to the stadium:

Rockies' Opening Schedule

Thursday, April 1 vs. Dodgers: 2:10 p.m.

Friday, April 2 vs. Dodgers: 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 vs. Dodgers: 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 vs. Dodgers: 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 vs. Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 vs. Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

Rockies Tickets

Tickets are on sale for the seven-game opening home stand.

Tickets are sold at rockies.com/tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Ticket plans for the second home stand (vs. New York Mets, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, April 16-25) have yet to be announced.

Opening Day Weather

Coors Field will be sunny and mild on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Opening Day Timeline

11:15 a.m. - Rockies Batting Practice

11:30 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

12:20 p.m. - Dodgers Batting Practice

12:30 p.m. - All gates open

1:30 p.m. - Pregame ceremonies begin First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder Heidi Ganahl Make a Wish video and in-stadium recognition presented by Arrow Electronics Honor Guard: U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies Large flag over the Rockpile, presented with Denver’s First Responders and Front Line Medical Workers from UCHealth National anthem performed by MSgt. Julie Bradley & SMSGT. Andrew Benton Flyover conducted by 140th Wing of the 120th Fighter Squadron of the US Air National Guard

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. - Official game time Seventh-Inning Stretch - “God Bless America” performed by MSgt. Julie Bradley & SMSGT. Andrew Benton Mid-8th Break - Flyover pilots recognition



Gates for Opening Day

Gates for Opening Day will open at 12:30 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. and first pitch at 2:10 p.m.

The Rockies recommend fans arrive early to avoid crowding at the gates. In addition, fans should enter the gate shown on their ticket.

Fans entering the gates on Opening Day, as well as for the games on Friday and Saturday, will receive a 2021 Colorado Rockies Magnet Schedule.

Coors Field Parking

Coors Field parking lots are located outside the right-field Gate A entrance (with access at Wazee & Park Ave., or 33rd & Blake St.)

On Opening Day, Coors Field parking lots open at 11:30 a.m.

Parking is $18 every game day and $17 in advance at rockies.com/parking.

Shuttle service (allow for limited capacity due to safety protocols) is available within the lots to and from the Gate A entrance.

Coors Field Health Protocols

The Rockies are following current CDC protocols and have worked with state and local government officials and Major League Baseball (MLB) to make Coors Field a safe environment for players, fans and staff.

Face masks are required to be worn by all staff members and fans at all times. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask. Face coverings such as bandanas and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Coors Field.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout all levels of the ballpark.

Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will occur throughout the games.

Ballpark access will be restricted to your seats unless accessing restrooms and concession areas.

Standing room areas in the ballpark will not be available for gathering including the Rooftop, concourse viewing areas, playgrounds and Platte River area.

Seating capacity at Coors Field will be reduced and seats will be grouped in "pods."

Concessions and restroom lines will be controlled with markings on the floor.

Concessions, ticket office and retail transactions will be cashless, with only credit cards accepted.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed at Coors Field provided they are single-sized servings.

Factory sealed plastic bottles and empty re-usable plastic or metal cups/mugs will be permitted.

Seeds and nuts in the shell will not be permitted at this time.

Elevators will be limited to 4 people at all times.

Re-entry will not be permitted with an exception for two smoking areas.

Players will not be able to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands.

A full rundown of Coors Field safety protocols and tips to prepare for attending a game can be found at rockies.com/update.

TV & Radio

The Rockies’ home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet and nationally on ESPN.

The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, as well as in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

