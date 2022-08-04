Hiring underway for 82-game season at Coors Field

Aramark is hiring staff to fill the needs of 82 home games at Coors Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A staff of 700 will be ready for Opening Day at Coors Field, but more workers are needed for the rest of the baseball season.

The Colorado Rockies and ballpark staffing operator Aramark said they are looking to add an additional 200 part-time workers this year.

Available positions include cashiers, cooks, ushers, parking lot attendants, retail store workers, customer service agents and more.

Aramark operates 54 permanent vendor stands at Coors Field and 92 portable vendor stands. Fans will also see two additional grab-and-go concession stands at the ballpark this season.

Those interested in working at Coors Field can see the available positions and fill out an application at Careers.Aramark.com.

Rockies Coverage:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.