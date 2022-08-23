Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

Colorado overcame two three-run deficits in Tuesday night's win.

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits.

Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3).

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers, who had a three-game winning streak broken.

The homers by Semien and Lowe gave Texas a 3-0 in the first off Germán Márquez. Díaz’s three-run homer off Texas starter Dane Dunning tied it in the second before Semien had an RBI triple in a three-run fifth inning for a 6-3 lead.

García doubled and stole his 20th base of the season in the fourth inning and capped the three-run fifth with an RBI single. He is the second player in Rangers’ history with 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and a 20-game hitting streak in the same season. Iván Rodriguez did it in 1999.

Blackmon had three hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who have won three won the last four after a five-game losing streak. His two-out, RBI single in fifth made it 6-4.

Justin Lawrence (2-1) struck out the side in the seventh for the win and Daniel Bard pitched around a one-out double by Jonah Heim in the ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances.

BRYANT UPDATE

Time seems to be running out on Kris Bryant’s return to the field this season, but Rockies’ manager Bud Black said the team has not had that conversation with the training staff.

“The season is winding down,” Black said. “I haven’t asked that question whether there’s a chance he’ll come back.”

Bryant (plantar fasciitis) has a boot on his left foot and receives daily therapy. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 1 and has played only 42 games because of back and foot injuries.

THE 20-20 CLUB

Semien (20) and Seager (26) became the third set of Texas middle infielders to hit 20 homers in the same season, joining Michael Young/Alfonso Soriano (2004-05) and Elvis Andrus/Rougned Odor (2017).

LEADING OFF

Ryan McMahon, who entered the game with a .341 on-base percentage, hit leadoff for the second straight game. He led the majors by seeing an average of 4.39 pitchers per plate appearance.

“It’s something we just want to look at,” Black said. “We don’t have that true leadoff hitter.”

McMahon is one of nine leadoff hitters the Rockies have used this season. Charlie Blackmon (44) and Yonathan Daza (28) have the most starts there.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Dennis Santana (ankle) was activated from the injured list and RHP A.J. Alexy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Alex recorded his first major league victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota on Monday.

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (hip) threw five scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and will rejoin the rotation “at some point in the near future,” Black said. RHP Antonio Senzatela, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL las week, will have surgery on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rangers’ LHP Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA) is to oppose Rockies’ RHP Jose Urena (2-4, 4.89) in the final game of a two-game series.