D-backs sweep doubleheader, beat Rockies in 11-5 in nightcap

PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter hit a three-run homer, David Peralta and Tim Locastro both had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 to sweep a doubleheader.

The Diamondbacks have won four straight games on their current homestand. Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 10 over six innings to lead Arizona to a 4-0 victory in the first game.

Colorado’s loss in the first game, coupled with other results Friday night, eliminated the Rockies from playoff contention. Last-place Arizona was already out of the postseason chase.