x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Rockies

D-backs sweep doubleheader, beat Rockies in 11-5 in nightcap

The Rockies fell to 25-33 on the 2020 season after a promising 11-3 start. Colorado was officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the evening.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) takes the ball from starting pitcher Antonio Santos as Santos is removed during the first inning of the second game of the team's baseball doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter hit a three-run homer, David Peralta and Tim Locastro both had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 to sweep a doubleheader. 

The Diamondbacks have won four straight games on their current homestand. Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 10 over six innings to lead Arizona to a 4-0 victory in the first game. 

Colorado’s loss in the first game, coupled with other results Friday night, eliminated the Rockies from playoff contention. Last-place Arizona was already out of the postseason chase.

The Rockies fell to 25-33 on the 2020 season after a promising 11-3 start. The season wraps up with a game tomorrow night in Arizona and one more on Sunday afternoon. 

RELATED: Gallen strikes out career-high 10, D-backs beat Rockies 4-0

RELATED: Colorado Rockies, DraftKings announce sports betting partnership