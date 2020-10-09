Davies wins fifth straight as Padres beat Rockies 5-3

The Rockies are off Thursday before starting a series at Coors Field on Friday night with the Angels.

SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for the Padres as San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, to complete its sweep of the three-game series.

Davies (7-2) was fantastic, after allowing a run in the first, as he tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, plowing through the Rockies with his changeup and splitter.

He gave up three runs on five hits, with two walks, over six innings as the Padres won their fourth straight game.

Trevor Rosenthal, the third Padres’ reliever, pitched the ninth for his ninth save.