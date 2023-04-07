Painting the town purple: Stripe is back in Denver

Denver celebrates the return of baseball by bringing back a special tradition.

DENVER — The tradition of the purple stripe is back in Denver.

Denver crews painted a purple stripe down Blake Street in downtown Denver earlier this week for the Colorado Rockies' home-opening weekend.

The purple stripe runs between 22nd and 19th streets on Blake Street – right in front of Coors Field – with a few Rockies logos along the way.

The stripe was good luck for the Rockies on Thursday as they defeated the Washington Nationals 1-0 before a sellout crowd in the home opener.

Denver crews bring the spray-painters out a few days ahead of the home-opening weekend to allow the paint to dry.

Some years, the weather throws a curveball and snow showers wash away the water-based paint – that happened in 2014 – but Denver isn't expecting any precipitation this weekend.

DOTI helps prepare for opening day in Denver with the painting of the purple stripe! A shout out to our crew and best wishes to the #Rockies for a great game and win today! pic.twitter.com/7MPy07fyRh — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) April 6, 2023

The painting of the purple line is a tradition that started in 1995, when the Rockies held their first home opener at Coors Field.

That opener was on April 26, 1995, and it was 39 degrees for the first pitch. The Rockies won 11-9 against the New York Mets with a walk-off homer.

