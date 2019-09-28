DENVER — It has been a disappointing season for the Rockies, but it has still been a busy year at Coors Field.
The Rockies have the 7th highest attendance in Major League Baseball heading into the final weekend of the season, according to ESPN's 2019 attendance report.
Nearly 2.9 million people have visited Coors Field and the Rockies could top 3 million this weekend, the data shows. An average of 36,730 people attended each home game.
All while the Rockies have one of the worst records in the National League and could finish in 5th place in the NL West.
The report shows that across the league attendance has dropped, but the Rockies have mostly held steady from last year when 3,015,880 people came to Coors Field for a game.
The Miami Marlins have the worst attendance in 2019. Only 811,302 people have been to Marlins Park so far this year.
Here's a look at the top 10:
- LA Dodgers
- Total attendance: 3,974,309
- Average per game: 49,065
- St. Louis
- Total attendance: 3,339,680
- Average per game: 42,816
- NY Yankees
- Total attendance: 3,304,404
- Average per game: 41,827
- Chicago Cubs
- Total attendance: 3,094,865
- Average per game: 38,208
- Milwaukee
- Total attendance: 2,923,333
- Average per game: 36,090
- LA Angels
- Total attendance: 2,910,740
- Average per game: 37,317
- Colorado
- Total attendance: 2,865,005
- Average per game: 36,730
- Houston
- Total attendance: 2,857,367
- Average per game: 35,276
- Boston
- Total attendance: 2,818,253
- Average per game: 36,131
- Atlanta
- Total attendance: 2,654,920
- Average per game: 32,776
