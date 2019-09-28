DENVER — It has been a disappointing season for the Rockies, but it has still been a busy year at Coors Field.

The Rockies have the 7th highest attendance in Major League Baseball heading into the final weekend of the season, according to ESPN's 2019 attendance report.

Nearly 2.9 million people have visited Coors Field and the Rockies could top 3 million this weekend, the data shows. An average of 36,730 people attended each home game.

All while the Rockies have one of the worst records in the National League and could finish in 5th place in the NL West.

The report shows that across the league attendance has dropped, but the Rockies have mostly held steady from last year when 3,015,880 people came to Coors Field for a game.

The Miami Marlins have the worst attendance in 2019. Only 811,302 people have been to Marlins Park so far this year.

Here's a look at the top 10:

LA Dodgers Total attendance: 3,974,309

Average per game: 49,065 St. Louis Total attendance: 3,339,680

Average per game: 42,816 NY Yankees Total attendance: 3,304,404

Average per game: 41,827 Chicago Cubs Total attendance: 3,094,865

Average per game: 38,208 Milwaukee Total attendance: 2,923,333

Average per game: 36,090 LA Angels Total attendance: 2,910,740

Average per game: 37,317 Colorado Total attendance: 2,865,005

Average per game: 36,730 Houston Total attendance: 2,857,367

Average per game: 35,276 Boston Total attendance: 2,818,253

Average per game: 36,131 Atlanta Total attendance: 2,654,920

Average per game: 32,776

