Baez, Marisnick hit grand slams, Tigers go deep 5 times to beat Rockies 14-9

Colorado lost Sunday afternoon's rubber match game against Detroit.

DENVER — Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers went deep five times to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-9 Sunday.

It was the first time the Tigers hit two grand slams in a game since May 15, 2009, when Brandon Inge and Ryan Raburn cleared the bases against Oakland.

The Tigers clinched the three-game series and won for the 10th time in 17 games after starting the season 27-39.

The five home runs matched the Tigers' total from their previous four games and accounted for all 14 runs.

Kerry Carpenter, Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson also homered for the Tigers. Torkelson’s two-run shot to left in the seventh inning was his team-leading 12th of the season and his fourth in the past five games.

Baez’s first-inning grand slam, the eighth of his career, gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead while Marisnick’s slam, his first home run of the season, came in the eighth and stretched Detroit’s lead to eight runs.

The Tigers won despite being outhit 14-12. Entering the day, Detroit was 7-34 in games in which it was outhit.

Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies. McMahon’s two-run shot in the eighth was his team-leading 13th of the season. Harold Castro had three hits while Ezequiel Tovar’s RBI single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active run in the majors.

Matt Manning (2-1) earned the win after giving up five hits and four earned runs in five innings while striking out four.

Connor Seabold (1-5) gave up eight earned runs and seven hits across five innings. It was his ninth consecutive start without a win. Over his past four starts, the 27-year-old right-hander has allowed 21 earned runs and eight home runs in 13 innings.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

Rockies catcher Elias Diaz and Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen earned their first All-Star Game selections. Diaz became the first catcher in Rockies history to earn the distinction.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal will make his season debut Tuesday as the Tigers return home to face LHP JP Sears (1-6, 6.43 ERA) and the Oakland Athletics.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.88) takes the mound on the road against the Houston Astros and a yet-to-be-determined starter.