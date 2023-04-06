Former Blake Street Bomber welcomes travelers at DIA

The airport is celebrating the team's 30th anniversary with one of its original players.

DENVER — Denver International Airport is celebrating the Colorado Rockies' 30th anniversary with a new voice greeting travelers on the airport's trains.

Rockies great Vinny Castilla was announced Thursday as the newest Voice of the Train as his former team prepared to host the Washington Nationals in their home opener.

"Welcome to Denver," Castilla says in the recording. "This is Vinny Castilla, member of the Colorado Rockies' inaugural team and two-time All-Star. 2023 is the Rockies' 30th anniversary, and we are excited to celebrate with our fans this season. Vamos, Rockies!"

The third baseman played for the Rockies from 1993 through 1999 and was a member of the famed "Blake Street Bombers" that gave the fledgling team its potent offense in the 1990s. Castilla returned to the Rockies in 2004 and again in 2006, the last year of his career. He was an All-Star in 1995 and 1998.

Stadium public address announcer Alan Roach and 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen continue to voice DIA's "Train Call," which announces the arrival and departure of airport trains and famously tells passengers to "hold on, please."

It's a swing and a hit! ⚾ @rockies legend Vinny Castilla is kicking off the team's 30th anniversary as our newest Voice of the Train. Vamos Rockies! #Rockies #MLB pic.twitter.com/sW15dJLvu6 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 6, 2023

