'He wanted to move on': Monfort, Bridich open up about Arenado trade

The Colorado Rockies owner said star third baseman Nolan Arenado requested a trade more than a year ago.

DENVER — The sting of Nolan Arenado being traded away to the Cardinals still hasn't disappeared for Rockies fans.

The trade, which was reported Friday night and made official Monday night, has instilled hope in St. Louis while those in Colorado are left scratching their heads.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich met the media via Zoom conference Tuesday morning to answer questions from local reporters for more than an hour.

According to Monfort, the star third baseman had been asking for a trade for more than a year -- just nine months after signing an eight-year, $260 million contract extension in February 2019.

"Nolan's desire to move on never waivered," Monfort said. "The most cost-efficient way was to let it play out ... I am aware this is not a popular decision, but I promise you it wasn't made with haste."

Bridich was asked multiple questions regarding his relationship with Arenado, which had gone sour over the years.

He insisted that he had no qualms with Arenado on a personal level and that the trade was made as a business decision.

"The relationship wasn't always peaches and cream. There were some bumps here and there," Bridich explained. "Could I have done a better job in certain areas? You betcha. Absolutely."

The deal is done.

Colorado will be acquiring infielder Mateo Gil, left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers from St. Louis.

In return, the Rockies will be losing one of the biggest names in franchise history, as well as a large amount of cash, to the Cardinals.

"I understand how (the fans) feel. To be quite honest, I would probably feel the same way -- and maybe I do feel the same way," Monfort said. "But things do change."

