Dickerson's pinch-hit homer helps keep Giants in playoff mix with win over Rockies

The Rockies, sitting at 24-30, will likely have to win their final six games to have a shot at the postseason.

SAN FRANCISCO — inch-hitter Alex Dickerson hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Austin Slater also connected, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to stay right in the playoff race.

Dickerson his first pinch-hit homer since exactly four years earlier on Sept. 22, 2016, with San Diego against the Giants at Petco Park.

It was his 10th homer that season, and his 10th this year.