Colorado Rockies free agent DJ LeMahieu is leaving for New York.

LeMahieu has reached an agreement with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

LeMahieu's deal will be for two years "in the $22-24 million range," sources tell ESPN.

Sources tell MLB.com that LeMahieu's agreement with New York is for two years, $24 million.

The 30-year-old second baseman leaves the Rockies after seven seasons, including two All-Star selections, three Gold Glove Awards and the 2016 National League batting title.

D.J. LeMahieu turns the first half of a double play against Steven Souza of the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Getty Images