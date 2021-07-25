Smith, Taylor power short-handed Dodgers past Rockies, 3-2

Chris Taylor hit a pair of home runs and the Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor added a pair of home runs and the short-handed Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.

Smith broke a tie with the home run to left center with one out in the eighth against right-hander Carlos Estevez.

It was his 14th home run of the season and his third in the seven-game homestand.

Taylor hit home runs in the first and fifth innings to give him 16 on the season.

Phil Bickford worked a scoreless inning for the victory, and Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.