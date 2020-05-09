LA Dodgers blast 3 homers in 8th, surge past Rockies 10-6

Colorado has lost 17 of its last 18 games at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three homers in the eighth inning to rally for a 10-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Kevin Pillar hit a dramatic grand slam for Colorado in the eighth before the major league-leading Dodgers calmly rallied for their sixth straight victory. Los Angeles has won 19 of its last 22 overall.

AJ Pollock, Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts homered in the eighth, and Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh for the Dodgers.

Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard also homered for the Rockies.