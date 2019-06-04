DENVER — For openers, the Rockies missed the moment.

Colorado’s weather came through with an ideal 69 degrees, partly cloudy sky and minimal wind for the Friday afternoon home opener. Coors Field was decked out in all its home-opener pageantry and a sellout crowd of 48,404 that included John Elway and Peter Coors showed up to watch the two teams that needed a 163rd game last year to decide the National League West title.

The Dodgers smoked the Rockies, going up 9-1 in the seventh before finishing off a 10-6 win.

Last year, the Dodgers started 2-6 and were in fourth place on May 16, 8 1/2 games out of first with a 16-26. They eventually grinded their way to that 163rd game win against the Rockies to capture the NFL West and eventually reach their second consecutive World Series.

They might be harder to catch this season as the Dodgers are 6-2 and cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger already has six home runs to lead the majors.

The Rockies have lost five of their last six and will bring a 3-5 record into Jon Gray’s start Saturday evening against Walker Buehler.

Even when they were getting outs in the home opener Friday, the game’s starting pitchers threw with a decided lack of conviction. The game was scoreless through two innings and 1-1 through three, at which point more than 1 hour had elapsed from the first pitch. The nine-inning game, which was never close halfway through, took 3 hours and 52 minutes.

Dodgers’ starter Kenta Maeda was especially slow in his pace, which he further dragged by issuing four walks through five innings. Still he pitched out of trouble enough to lift his record to 2-0.

The Dodgers began to pull away in the middle innings thanks to their mighty lefty on lefty swings. Max Muncy, a left-handed hitter, drilled a 417-foot homer to left center in the fourth off left-handed Rockies’ starter Tyler Anderson to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

Anderson unraveled in the fifth. He walked the leadoff man Kike’ Hernandez then gave up a single to the left-handed hitting Corey Seager. Justin Turner doubled in one run and the left-handed swatting Bellinger drilled a three-run homer on an 0-1 pitch.

That was it for Anderson, who is now 0-2 with an 11.00 ERA in two starts.

Dodgers catcher Russell Martin, the ageless one, led off the sixth against reliever Carlos Estevez with a home run, pushing the score to 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, lefty Muncy clobbered another lefty, Mike Dunn, for a two-run triple. It was 9-1 for the disappointed large gathering, which nevertheless was spirited for the singing of God Bless America and Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the 7th-inning stretch.

It helped. The Broncos scored three runs in the bottom-half that forced Dodgers managers Dave Roberts to use three relievers to get three outs. Rockies shortstop and cleanup hitter Trevor Story, who was caught looking at strike three to strand the bases loaded in the fifth, came through with a two-out, two-run homer that made it 9-4. Story homered again with two outs in the ninth.

David Dahl homered early in the ninth and the Rockies made the game a little more competitive than it was.