Dodgers pound 7 homers, beat Rockies 11-3 to finish sweep

LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers’ seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past the Colorado Rockies 11-3 for a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11.

They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season.

The Rockies got solo shots by Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard, but lost their season-high seventh in a row.