Colorado Rockies

Dodgers pound 7 homers, beat Rockies 11-3 to finish sweep

The Rockies got solo shots by Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard, but lost their season-high seventh in a row.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger, right, runs around Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers’ seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past the Colorado Rockies 11-3 for a three-game sweep. 

The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11. 

They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season. 

The Rockies got solo shots by Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard, but lost their season-high seventh in a row.  

Colorado is now 13-15 on the season and will head to Arizona for a four-game series with the Diamondbacks, slated to begin on Monday night. 

