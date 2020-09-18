x
Dodgers use big 7th inning to beat Rockies 9-3

The Rockies fell to 22-27 on the season and have just 11 games left to make a run at an increasingly unlikely playoff berth.
DENVER — Corey Seager homered and had three hits, Edwin Rios also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 9-3. 

Mookie Betts had an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch during Los Angeles’ six-run seventh inning that put the Dodgers ahead 8-2. 

Los Angeles is 36-15, best in baseball, and increased its lead in the NL West to four games over idle San Diego with nine games remaining for each teams. 

Dylan Floro got the win with an inning of relief for starter Julio Urias. 

