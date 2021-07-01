Díaz's walk-off homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals, 5-2

Nolan Arenado went hitless in four at-bats in his first game in Denver since Colorado traded him to St. Louis in the offseason.

DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a rain-delayed 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, spoiling Nolan Arenado’s return to Coors Field.

Arenado went hitless in four at-bats in his first game in Denver since Colorado traded him to St. Louis in the offseason.

He popped out to first in his first two trips to the plate and grounded out in his last two. Díaz turned on an 0-2 slider from reliever Giovanny Gallegos to win it for Colorado.

Brendan Rodgers also homered and Daniel Bard won in relief for the Rockies, who have won four straight.

>>Video above: Opening Day 2.0: Here's what to expect as Coors Field opens to full capacity

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.