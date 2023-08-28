x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Rockies

Fans run onto field at Rockies game, 1 makes contact with Atlanta Braves star Acuña

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Field guards haul away a fan who approached Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during a game against the Rockies Aug. 28 in Denver.

DENVER — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead. 

The Braves won the game 14-4. Acuña tied career highs with four hits and five RBIs, hitting his 29th home run and stealing two bases to increase his major league-leading total to 61. He is one homer shy of becoming the first 30/60 player.

Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Field guards carry away a fan who approached Ronald Acuna Jr. as Acuna took the field during a game against the Rockies Aug. 28 in Denver.
Credit: AP
Field guards hold back a fan as he exchanges words with Ronald Acuna Jr., right, as Ozzie Albies (1) looks on in the seventh inning.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Field guards hold onto a fan as he tries to reach Ronald Acuna Jr., right, while Ozzie Albies (1) looks on in the seventh inning of a game Aug. 28.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Ronald Acuna Jr. ends up on the turf as field guards wrestle down two fans who approached him as he took his spot for the bottom of the seventh inning

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Former MLB catcher authors children's book

Before You Leave, Check This Out