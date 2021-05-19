Tatis homers, 4 for 4 in return, Padres beat Rockies 3-0

Colorado scored just one run over a three-game series, which San Diego swept on Wednesday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Tatis came up in the eighth and got his third extra-base hit of the game, an RBI double. Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven innings.

