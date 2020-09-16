Fiers, lights-out bullpen help Athletics beat Rockies 3-1

It was another hard-luck loss for Rockies ace Germán Márquez (2-6). He hasn't won since Aug. 4.

DENVER — Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and the Oakland Athletics snapped a six-game skid against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win.

Next up, a well-earned day off for the Athletics, who have played 16 games in 13 days. They finished the stretch 9-7.

Fiers allowed one run and struck out four. The Rockies were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position against the 35-year-old Fiers.

