Former Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy retires

DENVER — Former Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
Murphy played for four different teams over his 12-year MLB career -- most recently the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Rockies.
The 35-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Mets, playing his first seven years in New York. He then joined the Washington Nationals for more than two seasons before a short stint with the Chicago Cubs, then coming to Colorado.
Murphy was a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.
He played in 132 games for the Rockies in the 2019 season, recording 122 hits which included hitting 13 home runs. Murphy was a free agent after the shortened 2020 season.
