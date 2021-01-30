Former Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy retires

Murphy played for four different teams over 12 seasons in the MLB.

DENVER — Former Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Murphy played for four different teams over his 12-year MLB career -- most recently the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Rockies.

The 35-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Mets, playing his first seven years in New York. He then joined the Washington Nationals for more than two seasons before a short stint with the Chicago Cubs, then coming to Colorado.

Murphy was a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

He played in 132 games for the Rockies in the 2019 season, recording 122 hits which included hitting 13 home runs. Murphy was a free agent after the shortened 2020 season.

Congratulations to Daniel Murphy on an outstanding 12-year career. We wish Daniel and his family all the best in their future adventures! pic.twitter.com/WtvST8X4kH — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 29, 2021

