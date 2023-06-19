Former Rockies broadcaster George Frazier dies at 68

Frazier was a fixture on Rockies TV broadcasts from 1998 until his retirement in 2015.

DENVER — Former Colorado Rockies television broadcaster George Frazier has died at age 68.

Frazier was a fixture on Rockies TV broadcasts from 1998 to 2015, working most of his tenure alongside Drew Goodman. He retired from the booth after the 2015 season.

"For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball," the team said on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with George’s wife, Kay, and his four kids, Matt, Brian, Parker and Georgia, during this time."

We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier.



A retired MLB pitcher, George was a mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with… pic.twitter.com/dtTAF6xu1y — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 19, 2023

Before television, the long, lanky right-hander had a 10-year MLB career as a pitcher, including stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. He made a World Series appearance with the Yankees in 1981 and won a ring with the Twins in 1987.

Talking with 9NEWS Monday, Goodman said Frazier was "one of a kind," adding "in a game of characters, he had a seat at the head table."

