Former Rockies pitchers sign with other teams

DENVER — Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw have found new bullpens.

Both pitchers were released by the Colorado Rockies last week while cutting down their 40-man roster. The relievers each played a large role in the team's bullpen woes last season.

McGee, a 33-year-old left-hander, will remain within the division after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. He went 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA for the Rockies in 2019.

Over his four seasons with Colorado, McGee posted a 4-11 record with 19 saves and 4.78 overall ERA in 225 appearances.

Shaw, a 32-year-old right-hander, is reported to sign with the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Shaw has played in nine MLB seasons with three different clubs.

During his time in Colorado (2018-19), Shaw went 7-8 with one save and a 5.61 ERA.

The Rockies will owe both pitchers the pro-rated portion of their $9 million salaries, as well as Shaw's $2 million buyout in advance of the 2021 season.