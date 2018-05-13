Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Trevor Story homered twice and doubled to drive in Colorado's runs, and the Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. Freeland kept the Brewers in check the night after they had battered Rockies' pitchers in an 11-10 win in 10 innings. He gave up four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking four while helping Colorado snap a three-game losing streak.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - For the third straight offseason, there's a quarterback competition gripping the Denver Broncos. Only this time it's for the backup job behind free agent Case Keenum. Vying for the backup job is former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly, the last player picked in last year's draft. Kelly missed his rookie season while recovering from a host of injuries.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Daniel Royer and Derrick Etienne scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. The Red Bulls have won four of their last five.

