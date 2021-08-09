Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

Both of Garrett Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches in Colorado's road win Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory.

Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches. Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors.

The Phillies fell 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta with 18 games to play. The Rockies took three of four at Philadelphia and won the season series, 5-2.

Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies.

>>Video above: Locked on Rockies: Larry the legend heads to Cooperstown

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.