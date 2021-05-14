Hampson homers, triples as Rockies beat Reds 9-6

DENVER — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter with a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Miley was roughed up one start after holding the Cleveland Indians hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled.
He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Hampson also singled and homered, while Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza had three hits apiece to back a solid outing by Colorado starter German Márquez.
The Rockies chased Miley in the fourth.
