Marquez dominates for 7, pitches Rockies past Padres 3-0

Colorado can win its first road series of the season Sunday in the finale.

SAN DIEGO — German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading the Colorado Rockies over San Diego 3-0.

Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road.

The Rockies are 2-3 on their current swing, the first time they’ve won more than one game on a trip this season.

The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez took over.

>>Video above: LockedOn: It's July 8th and the Rockies haven't won a series on the road

