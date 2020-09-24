Giants beat Rockies 7-2 to take lead in NL wild-card race

Colorado will finish the 2020 season below .500.

SAN FRANCISCO — Mauricio Dubón hit a three-run homer off reliever Yency Almonte in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move barely in front in a crowded NL wild-card race.

Evan Longoria also went deep for San Francisco. Brandon Belt added three hits and walked twice.

Logan Webb allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to win in his first career appearance as a reliever.

The Giants have won three of four and are percentage points ahead of Cincinnati for the first of two NL wild cards. The Reds won earlier against Milwaukee, another close contender.