Giants beat Rockies for 11th straight time, 6-4 with 3 run 9th

San Francisco completed the series sweep of Colorado at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — Brandon Crawford had a pinch-hit RBI double to spark a three-run ninth and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies for the 11th straight time, 6-4 on Thursday.

Michael Conforto and Thairo Estrada homered to help San Francisco sweep its seventh straight series from Colorado. Scott Alexander (5-0) got the win with an inning of relief and Camilo Doval finished for his 16th save.

Nolan Jones had three hits for the Rockies. They have lost four straight.

San Francisco is 16-3 at Coors Field dating to Sept. 6, 2021, and has won eight straight in Denver. That streak was in jeopardy until a late rally against Colorado closer Pierce Johnson (0-3).

Johnson walked the first two batters and Crawford doubled to right-center field to tie it. LaMonte Wade Jr.’s sacrifice fly put the Giants ahead and Joc Pederson’s run-scoring single capped the rally.

The Rockies got all of their run in the first inning off Alex Cobb. After Estrada hit his seventh home run in the top of the first inning, Colorado had three singles and a hit batter to tie it and load the bases. Jones brought two home with a single and rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar doubled off Alex Cobb to give Colorado a 4-1 lead.

Conforto got the Giants within a run in the sixth when he homered following a triple by J.D. Davis to end starter Chase Anderson’s day.

Anderson was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 12 and made his Rockies debut against Cincinnati four days later, tossing five innings against his former team. He allowed three runs and struck out a season-high seven in 5 1/3 innings Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Patrick Bailey (neck tightness) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bailey’s tightness resulted from sleeping on his neck wrong the first night in Denver.

UP NEXT

Giants: Head home for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs before going back on the road. They have not announced a starter for the opener Friday night.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.99) opens a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.