Giants snap Rockies four-game winning strike with 4-3 victory

DENVER — Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run homer and a double to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Rockies 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Belt’s two hits raised his career average against Gray to .417 and helped Logan Webb get his first win in his fourth start of the season.

Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.