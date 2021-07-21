Gomber back from injured list, pitches Rockies past Mariners

Austin Gomber has won four decisions in a row for Colorado.

DENVER — Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings in his return from the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3.

Gomber allowed three solo home runs in his first appearance in a month. He'd been out with tightness in his left forearm.

Gomber has won four decisions in a row. Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Luis Torrens all homered for the Mariners.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.