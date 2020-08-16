Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

Gray was roughed up in his previous start but allowed just three hits on Sunday, including two homers.

DENVER — Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.

He retired 11 of his last 12 batters following Joey Gallo’s solo homer in the fourth and ended his day with a strikeout of Derek Dietrich.