Hosmer, Paddack lead Padres to 13-2 rout of Rockies

DENVER — Eric Hosmer started San Diego's power surge with a three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Sunday.
Hosmer’s homer was one of five for the Padres, who rank second in the majors with 66 this season.
Jake Cronenworth added a two-run drive in the seventh before Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham lined solo shots in the eighth.
Josh Naylor finished it off with a towering two-run homer in the ninth.
Paddack pounded the strike zone in picking up his first win since Aug. 3.
Rockies starter Ryan Castellani lasted two innings and allowed five runs. The series concludes tomorrow at Coors Field.