Hosmer, Paddack lead Padres to 13-2 rout of Rockies

Rockies starter Ryan Castellani lasted two innings and allowed five runs.

DENVER — Eric Hosmer started San Diego's power surge with a three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Sunday.

Hosmer’s homer was one of five for the Padres, who rank second in the majors with 66 this season.

Jake Cronenworth added a two-run drive in the seventh before Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham lined solo shots in the eighth.

Josh Naylor finished it off with a towering two-run homer in the ninth.

Paddack pounded the strike zone in picking up his first win since Aug. 3.