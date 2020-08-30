x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Rockies

Hosmer, Paddack lead Padres to 13-2 rout of Rockies

Rockies starter Ryan Castellani lasted two innings and allowed five runs.
Credit: AP
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, back, celebrates hitting a three-run home run with Manny Machado in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Eric Hosmer started San Diego's power surge with a three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Sunday. 

Hosmer’s homer was one of five for the Padres, who rank second in the majors with 66 this season. 

Jake Cronenworth added a two-run drive in the seventh before Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham lined solo shots in the eighth. 

Josh Naylor finished it off with a towering two-run homer in the ninth. 

Paddack pounded the strike zone in picking up his first win since Aug. 3. 

Rockies starter Ryan Castellani lasted two innings and allowed five runs. The series concludes tomorrow at Coors Field. 

RELATED: Rockies acquire right-hander Mychal Givens from Orioles

RELATED: Murphy's pinch RBI single lifts Rockies past San Diego 4-3