Walsh hits 3-run homer in 11th, Angels beat Rockies 5-2

Colorado lost in extra inning Saturday night, will play Los Angeles for the series Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — Jared Walsh hit a two-out, three-run homer in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Walsh lined a slider from Tyler Kinley over the wall in right-center. He knew in an instant it was gone, posing for just a moment before tossing his bat aside.

It was Walsh’s fourth straight game with a homer. Ty Buttrey pitched out of a jam in the 10th to earn the win.

Matt Andriese picked up the save by throwing an efficient 11th as the Angels improved to 3-5 in extra innings.