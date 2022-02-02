Former Rockies ace elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Francis' career-high in wins, starts and strikeouts led the Rockies to the 2007 World Series.

SAINT MARYS, Ont — Former Colorado Rockies star pitcher Jeff Francis has been elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Francis will be inducted in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ontario on June 18.

"I was so excited to get the news from the Hall of Fame of my induction," said Francis. "When I see the list of people and players that I will be joining on the walls in St. Marys, I’m honored and humbled to be considered to be on that level."

Francis was selected by the Rockies in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2002 MLB draft and posted career-highs in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts to help lead the Rockies to the National League pennant in October 2007.

"This is not something that is ever in an athlete’s mind during his or her playing days, but in the time since my last days of playing, I’ve become proud of what I accomplished in baseball," said Francis. "I consider this not just a recognition of my achievements in the game, but of the coaching, mentorship, and support I’ve received from so many other people."

Besides the Rockies, Francis played for the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A’s, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in his 11-year career.

Former Colorado Rockies ace will be inducted alongside the 2020 inductees on June 18https://t.co/GpPdbQVh5e pic.twitter.com/U9tmR5Xzdc — Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum 🇨🇦⚾️ (@CDNBaseballHOF) February 2, 2022

Francis will be honored along with the Hall's 2020 induction class with former Rockies slugger Justin Morneau, the Toronto Blue Jays' John Olerud and Duane Ward as well as Montreal Expos broadcaster Jacques Doucet.

"Jeff Francis is one of the greatest left-handed pitchers to come from Canada," said Jeremy Diamond, the chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors. "He was the ace of the Colorado Rockies on their National League pennant-winning team in 2007 and is considered one of the best pitchers in Rockies’ history. He has also answered the call to play for his country whenever he has been available and is a wonderful ambassador for baseball in our country."

