Longtime Rockies broadcaster returns to 850 KOA

Jerry Schemmel announced Rockies games for 10 years and Nuggets games for 18 years.

DENVER — Jerry Schemmel is back with 850 KOA following a two-year hiatus.

iHeartMedia said Schemmel has returned to the KOA Colorado Rockies Radio Network, effective immediately.

Schemmel will share play-by-play and color analyst duties with Jack Corrigan for all 162 Colorado Rockies games this season, said iHeartMedia.

Schemmel was laid off in January 2020 as part of 900 jobs cut by iHeartMedia nationwide. The veteran sports radio broadcaster later joined Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan in April 2020 and also became the new voice of University of Northern Colorado (UNC) football and men's basketball on 1310 KFKA in August 2021.

With his return to KOA, Schemmel has left Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan but is still part of 1310 KFKA.

The 2022 baseball season will be Schemmel's 11th season broadcasting Rockies games. He previously spent 18-years as the play-by-play announcer of the Denver Nuggets.

"I am elated to be coming back to the KOA Colorado Rockies Radio Network booth," said Schemmel. "I couldn’t be happier to be working with Jack Corrigan and producer Jesse Thomas. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get back at it."

"We are delighted to welcome Jerry back to KOA’s Colorado Rockies broadcasts," said Brenda Egger, President of iHeartMedia’s Denver Region. "Jerry’s voice is synonymous with sports in Colorado, and it’s an honor to have him call Rockies’ games alongside Jack Corrigan."

KOA has been the flagship station of the Rockies since the team’s inception in 1993. Game broadcasts air on KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM, the iHeartRadio app and on more than 40 radio affiliates across the western United States.

