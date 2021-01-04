Jhoulys Chacín returns to Colorado Rockies

Chacín returned to Colorado in 2021 after spending the first six years of his career with the Rockies.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced they have agreed to terms with pitcher Jhoulys Chacín on a one-year contract.

The right-handed Chacín, 33, went 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career high 45 relief outings and one start for the Rockies last season.

Chacín returned to the Rockies in 2021 after spending 2009 to 2014 with the club.

Originally signed by the Rockies as a non-drafted international free agent in 2004, the Maracaibo, Venezuela native has gone 81-89 in 303 career games over a 13-year career with Colorado, Arizona, Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego, Milwaukee, Boston and Atlanta.

Chacín ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in ERA (3.83, 2nd, min. 500 IP), strikeouts (561, 8th), wins (41, 9th) and innings pitched (736.1, 10th).

