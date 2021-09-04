Johnny Cueto pitches Giants past Rockies 3-1 in home opener

Colorado dropped its first road game of the early season on Friday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto got within an out of a complete game, Brandon Crawford broke up a scoreless tie with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants won their home opener 3-1 against the Colorado Rockies.

Cueto struck out seven, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until Raimel Tapia’s sharp single to left with one out in the fifth.

He allowed a single to Trevor Story in the ninth, his fourth hit allowed, and that ended his dominant day.

Cueto threw 118 pitches. Jake McGee finished for his third save.

