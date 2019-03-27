Six weeks in the desert can do a man good.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray rode the Major League Baseball coaster for much of the 2018 season. Spring Training was a time to reset.

"Start from ground one, start from the base, feel strong again, feel like I’m capable of doing what I’m supposed to, because last year I did not feel that way," Gray said.

Despite earning a dozen wins in 2018, Gray suffered an unfamiliar setback throughout the season that he feels had a direct correlation to his performance on the diamond.

"I know there's a lot of people out there who want to call [that] a mental thing, but if I tied one of your hands behind your back and put you out there, you wouldn’t feel very good about playing either,” he said.

The struggle -- was his weight. More specifically, weight loss. Gray says he is typically a weight-gain kind of guy, but last year, the scale continued to fall in the opposite direction. He felt weaker and weaker as the season wore on.

“This year, [Gray] embarked on an off-season program to gain weight and to gain strength, especially in his lower half," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He’s done that.”

"I had to try to learn how to eat and keep building my body up and not let it tear down," Gray added. "That’s one thing I want to get a grasp on this year, and I think I’m doing it pretty well.”

Now that he's feeling more like himself, the right-handed pitcher is putting his best left foot forward.

“The confidence level is high, his arm feels great. Jon has been durable, we expect that to continue," Black said of the ace. "We won’t know until we get out there and maybe not until the regular season to see, but all signs are pointing in the right direction.”

That direction, Gray hopes, is right over home plate.