Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5

DENVER — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win.
Gray allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts.
Daniel Bard worked a shaky ninth for his third save in five opportunities.
The Giants scored an unearned run on catcher Dom Nuñez’s throwing error, but Darin Ruf bounced to shortstop with a runner on third for the final out.
