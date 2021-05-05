Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5

Colorado won the series over division-leading San Francisco with Wednesday's victory.

DENVER — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win.

Gray allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts.

Daniel Bard worked a shaky ninth for his third save in five opportunities.

The Giants scored an unearned run on catcher Dom Nuñez’s throwing error, but Darin Ruf bounced to shortstop with a runner on third for the final out.

